Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Utilities ETF alerts:

JXI stock opened at $62.99 on Thursday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $55.52 and a 1-year high of $64.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average is $61.68.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.