Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,811 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.32.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. Analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

