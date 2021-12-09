Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,508 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,022,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,811,000 after acquiring an additional 189,750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,742 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,310,000 after buying an additional 29,903 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 446.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWY opened at $173.19 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $125.74 and a 1 year high of $175.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.58.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

