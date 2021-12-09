Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,097 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Welltower by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,275,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,016,000 after acquiring an additional 41,641 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Welltower by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Welltower by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 60,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.21.

WELL opened at $85.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average of $83.71. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

