Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 34,859 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,859 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $49.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.