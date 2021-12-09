Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Avast Plc (LON:AVST) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 531.67 ($7.05).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.02) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.71) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.29) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.71) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.49) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Avast stock opened at GBX 614 ($8.14) on Thursday. Avast has a 12-month low of GBX 418 ($5.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 615 ($8.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. The stock has a market cap of £6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 29.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 577.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 548.32.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

