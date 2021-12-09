AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 4,500 ($59.67) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,880 ($51.45) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

AVEVA Group stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,316 ($43.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,022. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,076 ($40.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,242 ($56.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,506.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,692.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.00 billion and a PE ratio of -263.57.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

