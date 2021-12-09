Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Sells $207,000.00 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACLS traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.85. 326,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,987. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

