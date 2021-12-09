Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Shares Down 0.5%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.10 and last traded at C$9.42. Approximately 149,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 371,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.25 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$986.08 million and a PE ratio of 348.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$9.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.82, for a total value of C$88,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,675,800.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

