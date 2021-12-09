Azuki (AZUKI) Trading Down 16% Over Last 7 Days

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 9th. One Azuki coin can now be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Azuki has a market cap of $541,632.37 and $84,930.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00058001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.66 or 0.08655948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00061299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00079858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,397.69 or 1.00121354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002858 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

