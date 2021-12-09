BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.96) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.88) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.55) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 631.80 ($8.38).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 554.20 ($7.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £17.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 408.29 ($5.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.96). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 567.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 555.18.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.