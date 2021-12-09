Balfour Beatty’s (BBY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 360 ($4.77) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.64) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Numis Securities upped their price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 380 ($5.04) to GBX 395 ($5.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

BBY opened at GBX 254.20 ($3.37) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. The stock has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11. Balfour Beatty has a twelve month low of GBX 230.80 ($3.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 326.80 ($4.33). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 256.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 286.40.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

