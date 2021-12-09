Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.69. 124,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,798,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

