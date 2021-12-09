Banano (BAN) Reaches Market Cap of $29.73 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $29.73 million and $375,467.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Banano has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001853 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00058201 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,971,608 coins and its circulating supply is 1,309,728,065 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.