Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Gap Down to $18.35

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.35, but opened at $17.74. Banco Santander-Chile shares last traded at $17.93, with a volume of 1,479 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 24.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 28,637.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,610,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 39.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,777,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,054,000 after buying an additional 1,070,703 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 348.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 839,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 234,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 811,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 455,562 shares in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

