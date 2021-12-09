Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 3.1% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $56,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bank of America by 30.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $157,794,851,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.37.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

