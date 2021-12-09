Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.86

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Shares of Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.86 and traded as low as $8.76. Bank of China shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 19,379 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.45.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of China Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

