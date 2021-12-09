Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.86

Shares of Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.86 and traded as low as $8.76. Bank of China shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 19,379 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.45.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of China Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

