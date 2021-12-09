Barclays Boosts NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Price Target to GBX 80

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 74 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.06) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.44% from the company’s current price.

NRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.72) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

LON NRR opened at GBX 85.50 ($1.13) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41. NewRiver REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 109.20 ($1.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £264.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42.

In related news, insider Will Hobman purchased 17,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £14,939.60 ($19,811.17).

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

