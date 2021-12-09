Barclays Cuts John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target to GBX 330

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 360 ($4.77) to GBX 330 ($4.38) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.58) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 250 ($3.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.51) to GBX 330 ($4.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 307.57 ($4.08).

LON:WG opened at GBX 193.25 ($2.56) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.87). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 214.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 225.46.

In other news, insider Robin Watson bought 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £6,421.02 ($8,514.81). Also, insider Adrian Marsh bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £49,750 ($65,972.68). In the last three months, insiders bought 30,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,891.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

