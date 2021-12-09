Barclays Cuts John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target to GBX 330

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 360 ($4.77) to GBX 330 ($4.38) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.76% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.58) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 250 ($3.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.51) to GBX 330 ($4.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 307.57 ($4.08).
LON:WG opened at GBX 193.25 ($2.56) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.87). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 214.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 225.46.
John Wood Group Company Profile
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
Read More: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.