Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 550 ($7.29) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 777 ($10.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.29) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($7.03) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.29) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 657 ($8.71).

Shares of RMG stock opened at GBX 490.10 ($6.50) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of £4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 5.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 455.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 924.28. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 310.54 ($4.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.14).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

