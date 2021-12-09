BASIC (BASIC) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $50.66 million and $1.09 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BASIC has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00041456 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007208 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,490,920,166 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

