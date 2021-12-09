Bata Price Hits $0.0245 on Major Exchanges (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Bata coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bata has traded down 93.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bata has a market cap of $124,012.67 and approximately $28.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00320936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official website is bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Bata

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

