BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $86.60

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 86.60 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 79 ($1.05). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 79 ($1.05), with a volume of 151,780 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of £347.94 million and a P/E ratio of 23.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%.

About BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

