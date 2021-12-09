Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Director Buys $21,180.00 in Stock

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Director William D. Rogers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $21,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BATL traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,895. Battalion Oil Co. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $165.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.52. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Lion Point Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Battalion Oil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 953,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Battalion Oil by 20.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Battalion Oil in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

