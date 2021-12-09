Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Director Buys $21,180.00 in Stock

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Director William D. Rogers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $21,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BATL traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,895. Battalion Oil Co. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $165.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.41.
Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.52. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%.
About Battalion Oil
Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.
