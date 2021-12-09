BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Stock Price Up 0.8%

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €38.15 ($42.87) and last traded at €38.05 ($42.75). Approximately 7,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.75 ($42.42).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.49. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.81.

About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in grains, oilseeds, and specialties; supplies dessert and organic pome fruits; and collects, sells, and services seeds, fertilizers, and crop protection and feedstuff for farms.

