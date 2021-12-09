BCS Wealth Management Acquires 12,447 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,447 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 2.3% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 247.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.72 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

