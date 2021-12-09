BCS Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 10.35% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,585 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $631,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $25.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

