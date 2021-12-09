BCS Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $103.01 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $85.15 and a 12-month high of $110.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.94.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

