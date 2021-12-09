BCS Wealth Management Buys Shares of 6,378 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR opened at $178.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $138.45 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

