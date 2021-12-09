BCS Wealth Management Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 296,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.97 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

