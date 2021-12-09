BCS Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,815,000 after buying an additional 1,044,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,356,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,432,000 after buying an additional 50,894 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,439,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after buying an additional 484,626 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after buying an additional 46,674 shares during the period.

SCHM stock opened at $80.06 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.89.

