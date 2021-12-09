BCS Wealth Management Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,037 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJM. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 405.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 340,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 273,187 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,211,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 886,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after purchasing an additional 158,331 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.3% in the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 325,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 126,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after buying an additional 108,901 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJM opened at $23.21 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27.

