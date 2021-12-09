BCS Wealth Management Purchases 1,578 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,630,000 after buying an additional 528,154 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 271,517 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after buying an additional 261,034 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after buying an additional 187,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,160.0% in the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $112.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average of $107.09. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $87.89 and a one year high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.