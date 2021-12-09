BCS Wealth Management Purchases 4,980 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.89% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJUL. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,123,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,490,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 937.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 158,189 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 64.4% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 292,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 114,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at about $1,477,000.

Shares of BJUL opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19.

