BCS Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,108,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $430.52 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $333.77 and a twelve month high of $435.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $418.51 and a 200-day moving average of $406.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

