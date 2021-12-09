BCS Wealth Management Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,839,796 shares of company stock worth $3,094,070,860 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,060.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 345.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,003.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $793.89. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.