BCS Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after acquiring an additional 228,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,184,000 after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,932,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,986,000 after purchasing an additional 248,822 shares during the period. Finally, Oakhurst Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,967,000.

BSCN opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

