BCS Wealth Management Sells 16,374 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

BCS Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,374 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BCS Wealth Management owned about 1.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSJL. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 43,636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 614,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $22.98 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00.

