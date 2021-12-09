Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Beazer Homes USA worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BZH. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at $10,786,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth about $2,668,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 194.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,574,000 after acquiring an additional 78,758 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 219.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 74,533 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BZH. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NYSE:BZH opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

