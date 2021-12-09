Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $370.59

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 370.59 ($4.91) and traded as high as GBX 425 ($5.64). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 412.90 ($5.48), with a volume of 938,355 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 429 ($5.69) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.50) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.07) to GBX 495 ($6.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 444.11 ($5.89).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 10.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 396.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 370.59.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

