Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 45,638 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $104,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.10. 9,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,904. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.95. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.