Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Boosted by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $246.45 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.85 and its 200-day moving average is $246.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

