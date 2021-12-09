Beefy.Finance Market Cap Hits $87.76 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.10 or 0.00180870 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003260 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00019940 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.46 or 0.00567840 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00060739 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

