Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 167.49 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 162.50 ($2.15). 65,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 56,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151 ($2.00).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.52) target price on shares of Beeks Trading in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 177.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 226.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.61. The stock has a market cap of £91.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42.

In other Beeks Trading news, insider Andrew William Crawford Meldrum acquired 17,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £34,823 ($46,178.23).

About Beeks Trading (LON:BKS)

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

