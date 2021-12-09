Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Major Shareholder Acquires $32,081.12 in Stock

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira bought 10,553 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Steven Michael Oliveira also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Steven Michael Oliveira bought 37,947 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,671.46.

NASDAQ BNTC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,004. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.64. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($60.00) EPS for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 106.22% and a negative net margin of 23,528.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 20.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.