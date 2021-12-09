Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Major Shareholder Acquires $501,600.00 in Stock

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Steven Michael Oliveira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Steven Michael Oliveira acquired 10,553 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,081.12.

On Monday, November 29th, Steven Michael Oliveira acquired 37,947 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $120,671.46.

Shares of BNTC stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $3.04. 9,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,004. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($60.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative net margin of 23,528.81% and a negative return on equity of 106.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 549.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

