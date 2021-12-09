Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Major Shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira Acquires 40,500 Shares

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira purchased 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $172,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Steven Michael Oliveira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Steven Michael Oliveira purchased 10,553 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $32,081.12.

On Monday, November 29th, Steven Michael Oliveira purchased 37,947 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $120,671.46.

Shares of BNTC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,004. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($60.00) EPS for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 106.22% and a negative net margin of 23,528.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 55.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 19,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

