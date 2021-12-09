BENQI (QI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28.05 Million

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 9th. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $55.59 million and $28.05 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BENQI has traded down 33.2% against the dollar. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00058001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.66 or 0.08655948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00061299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00079858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,397.69 or 1.00121354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002858 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars.

