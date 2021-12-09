Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Shares Up 3.3%

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX) shares shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 52,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 106,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market cap of C$19.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19.

Benton Resources Company Profile (CVE:BEX)

Benton Resources Inc, a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, palladium, platinum group, and other base metals. It owns interest in the Saganaga Lake/Q9 property located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; Abernethy property located to the southwest of Kenora, Ontario; and Escape Lake property and Far Lake project located in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

