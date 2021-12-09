Berenberg Bank Upgrades UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) to “Buy”

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.41.

Shares of PATH opened at $47.71 on Thursday. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.18.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $2,259,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $951,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,357 shares of company stock worth $14,173,450 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,521,290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $742,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085,723 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $739,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069,377 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $806,729,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $769,807,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

